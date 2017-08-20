Government is Committed to What is to be Announced by Mediation Concerning Negotiations

Khartoum- (smc) The Government has affirmed its readiness for the negotiations on the Two Areas, pointing out that the terms of reference of the negotiations is constant

and there would be no retreat concerning it.

The Spokesman of the Government, Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman, has said in a statement to smc that the government is ready for negotiations that would lead to realization of peace and stability in the two areas, noting that intransigence by the other party leads to increase of the suffering of the peoples of the two areas.

He affirmed their commitment to all agreements and what is to be announced by the African Union concerning the negotiations with the movements without any preconditions by the delegation of the movement.

He noted that they are ready to begin from where the negotiations between the two sides had stopped in the last session.