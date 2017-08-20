VP: Proliferation of Weapons Poses Biggest Threat to National Security

Khartoum- (Al Sammani - Shadia) Vice President and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman

started yesterday a tour of Kordofan states by visiting North Kordofan State to continue his inspection of the progress of work in the arms collection campaign, which he began by a tour of Darfur states earlier.

Addressing a meeting of the official and popular leaderships at Al-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan State, the Vice President stressed that the proliferation of weapons is the biggest threat to the national, economic and social security and the major cause of tribal conflicts.

He affirmed that the campaign aims at imposing the rule of law and realization of social peace among the people.

The Vice President urged the leaderships of the native administration in North Kordofan State to hand over the wanted criminals to bring them before justice.

The Governor of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Mohamed Haroun, on his part, affirmed that the community of the state has remained with its social and political cohesion convinced with the importance of the sustainability of peace.

He added that all the people of the state are united for the sake of realizing a state free of weapons.

The operation was launched in the five states of Darfur last week under the supervision of the Vice President after a decision by President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

Interior Minister Lt. Gen (police) Hamid Mannan pointed out in a press statement following a meeting of the higher committee for collection of illegal weapons and unlicensed cars under the chairmanship of the Vice President at the Republican Palace Thursday that the meeting reviewed progress of the work of the committee during the past period.