FVP Affirms Sudan’s Preparedness to Support African Continent in All Just Causes

Khartoum- The activities of the third meeting of the General Assembly of the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) started yesterday in Khartoum amid big attendance of

the leaderships of more than 32 African political parties.

The inaugural session of the meetings was attended by First Vice President of the Republic and Prime Minister Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, the President of CAPP Davis Moila along with the Acting Secretary General of the International Council of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) as well as representatives of 32 political parties representing 24 African countries and a big number of members of the diplomatic corps , officials and leading Sudanese political figures.

Addressing the inaugural session of the conference, the First Vice President and Prime Minister said that the African continent depends very much on CAPP in amending the concept of political participation which is considered the cornerstone for future development and politics and working towards stopping wars and disputes in the Africa as well as adopting the national dialogue formula and debate.

He ascertained that Sudan is presenting to the African continent the dialogue model which was agreed on for forming the national accord government that accommodated 79 parties and 39 armed movements.

He noted that behind this effort were concessions for the sake of the interest of the country

He further affirmed that both the people and the government of Sudan are prepared to support the African continent in all of its just issues in support of the progress of democracy and good governance.

The First Vice President has hailed in his speech the role and the diplomatic and political mission undertaken by CAPP towards Africa. He stressed Sudan government readiness to welcome the joint African between the African Political parties for the development of the African countries.

For his part, President of CAPP Davis Moilah has affirmed in the session the desire of the African Political Parties in boosting African action, establishing democracy and good governance.

He saluted the political leadership in Sudan represented by the President of the Republic of Sudan who is patronizing this action and supports CAPP efforts to perform its mission at the level of the African continent.

Meanwhile, the Acting Secretary General of the International Council of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) has lauded the efforts of CAPP and its role in enhancing the prospects of cooperation between the political parties’ councils in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The Secretary General of CAPP Dr. Nafie Ali Nafie said during the meeting a new president of CAPP will be elected and president’s deputies from the five African regions , along with the members of the standing committee of the council while the regions will elect their representatives from their members in the executive and standing committees.

Nafie further added that the meetings will see the establishment of coordination committees for the elected parties at the level of the African regions with the aim of facilitating follow up operations.

He noted that the General Assembly will pass the regulations of these councils along with reviewing the report of the General Secretariat of the council for its previous session.

Nafie went on to say that the Third General Assembly of CAPP will conclude sessions tomorrow Sunday evening by issuing the final statement, the recommendation and afterwards holding a press conference in which the elected President of the Council and the Secretary General of the council will give speeches.