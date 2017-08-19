Al Bashir Eases Egypt’s Concerns over Renaissance Dam

Khartoum - President Omar Al Bashir has argued that the construction of Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile River would not impact water supplies to Egypt as

feared by Cairo.

The President's reassurances to Cairo came following a meeting with his Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

Visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, for his part, said the project was a “win-win” for the peoples of all three countries if it was not politicized.

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday, leading a high level delegation in a three days official visit to Sudan.

“We are fully committed to ensure that the Egyptian share of the Nile water will not be affected because of the building of the Renaissance Dam,” Bashir said at a joint press conference in Khartoum with Desalegn.

Desalegn further gave a lecture on the importance of the Horn of Africa to Sudan and Ethiopia and means for maintaining security in the region

Desalegn called for the issue of the dam not to be politicized.

“This is more of a technical issue and it is not political,” he said. “If we don’t politicize it, then we will reach a conclusion that is a win-win for all our people.” Bashir said Khartoum too had concerns initially over the safety of the dam, which when complete will be the largest in Africa.

“If anything happens to the dam, it will be crisis for Sudan because of the huge amount of water the dam will be storing,” said Al Bashir.

“But Ethiopia has made some changes to the dam’s structure, and now we are satisfied.”

The dam is designed to feed a hydroelectric project that would produce 6,000 megawatts of power

Ethiopia began building the dam in 2012 and initially expected to commission it in 2017. Ethiopian media reports say that only about 60 per cent of the construction has so far been completed.