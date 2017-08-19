River Nile Hosts Olympic Day

Adamar - National Olympian Associations and their member Olympians across the world have been holding special celebrations to mark Olympic Day.

Sudan National Olympic Committee has held the Olympic day in River Nile capital Adamar to promote the Olympic values in accordance with the directives of International Olympic Committee (IOC)

The Governor of River Nile Hatim Al-Wasila said while addressing the celebrations that his state has hosted the Olympic day as youth capital, adding that the event does not only represent an sporting day an important day for promoting the Olympic values.

The Olympic day in Adamar saw various games such as volleyball, basketball, handball, wrestling, Karate and marvelous shows by Kambala folklore band. The governor donated a plot of land in favor OlympiAfrica project.

The President of Sudan National Olympic Committee Hashim Haroun noted that the Olympic day celebrations in River Nile were aimed at the involving all sporting sectors to discover new talents and support youth movement in Sudan. He noted that the celebrations were also aimed at supporting social issues with impacts on communities such education.



