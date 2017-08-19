FVP Addresses Meeting of General Assembly of Council of African Political Parties Today

Khartoum- First Vice President and Prime Minister 1st Lt. General Bakri Hassan Saleh addresses the opening session of the third meeting of the General Assembly of the

Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) in Khartoum today.

The third CAPP’s General Assembly meeting is held in Khartoum amid official, popular and diplomatic presence with the attendance of representatives of more than 32 African political parties.

The opening sitting of the CAPP’s meeting is also attended by former commissioner of political affairs of the African Union (AU) Dr. Aisha Abdallah besides the acting secretary general of the International Council of Asian Political Parties.

The opening session of the meeting will also be addressed by CAPP’s President.

The agenda of third meeting of the General Assembly of CAPP, which lasts for two days, include reviewing the report of the Secretariat General, approval of the regulations of coordinative councils of the regions, elections of the coordinative councils of the regions and elections of the chairperson and deputy chairpersons and members of the standing committee.

The third meeting of the General Assembly of CAPP concludes session Sunday evening and issues it final communiqué.

This is to be followed by holding of a press conference, which is to be addressed by the elected chairperson of the Council of African Political Parties besides the Secretary General.