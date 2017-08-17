Al Bashir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Visit Bash Pharma Medicines Company

Khartoum - (Khalda Elyas ) In the framework of the visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to the country President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir

accompanied by the guest of the country and his accompanying delegation have paid a visit to Bash Pharma Company for medicines at Soba region where the Ethiopian Prime Minister was acquainted with factory’s production phases and production operations.

Minister of Health Dr. Bahar Idris Abu Garda has highlighted in press statements the strategic relations between Sudan and Ethiopia and the importance of the visit for promoting and strengthening relations in many spheres outlining the strong cooperation between the two countries over the past years.

The minister highlighted the importance of the visit by the Ethiopian Prime Minister to Bash factory which produces along with human medicines veterinarian medicines exported to Ethiopia.

He added that “We think this visit is a turning point for exporting Sudanese human and veterinary medicines to the African countries and it will enable Sudan to support African countries in the fields of medicines and other health spheres pointing to the previous decisions taken for supporting national industries.