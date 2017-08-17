Agriculture Ministry and FAO Agree on Sudan’s Benefit from Communications Technology

Khartoum - State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Al-Sadiq Fadlallah stressed the availability of political will, infrastructure and support of his ministry to

benefit from communications technology in the agricultural field.

In a workshop organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry yesterday at the Grand Holiday Villa, the minister said that the Sudanese staff is qualified to apply the information technology in the agricultural field, stressing that this workshop is preparing to launch a number of services that help farmers throughout Sudan, adding that the agricultural sector is more vulnerable now to electronic services, which contribute to facilitate communication between the ministry and farmers.

For her part, FAO representative, Veronica Quatorolla stressed the importance of using modern means to develop the agricultural sector to provide food security in Sudan, pointing out that it is a national strategy that enables Sudan to enter the sustainability of technology, noting that there are 7 billion people suffering from hunger due to weather fluctuations, revealing that Sudan has been successful in this area.

Director General of the National Information Center, Eng. Mohamed Abdul Rahim said that Sudan has taken great steps in the field of information and that there is good infrastructure in this field, pointing out that there is a plan for the electronic government, including digital transformation.

FAO Regional In charge, Dr. Magdi Latif pointed out that this workshop is the beginning to develop strategy for information and communication systems in relation to what is called e-agriculture, which is part of agricultural investment plan in Sudan, revealing a number of workshops that will be held in the same field.