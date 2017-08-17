Grandi: Sudan Shoulders Responsibility towards Refugees on Behalf of International Community

Khartoum - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has affirmed that the international community highly commends what is being extended by Sudan

to the refugees in the country and its sharing of its limited resources with them, saying that more support should be extended to Sudan, which bears this great responsibility on behalf of the international community.

The High Commissioner expressed during his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour in Khartoum yesterday support of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and the United Nations to lifting of the American sanctions on Sudan, hoping that this would take place in next October, a matter that would assist the Sudanese government and people to realize transformation towards full stability and sustainable development.

The meeting discussed the situations of the refugees in Sudan, especially those from South Sudan.

Grandi has visited Al-Nimir Camp for the refugees of South Sudan in East Darfur State.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees expressed thanks for the great cooperation and support the United Nations, especially the UNHCR, find from the Government of Sudan, commending the good hospitality and care accorded by the Sudanese government and people to the refugees in the country.

He pointed out that this is not new to Sudan as he had seen this by himself when he had served in the country in the 1980s for assisting the refugees in eastern Sudan.

The meeting also discussed the return of the Sudanese refugees from Chad and implementation of the tripartite agreement between Sudan, Chad and the U.N. as well as creating conducive environment for the return of the refugees, especially after the great stability that has been realized in Darfur during the past period.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, on his part, has lauded the visit of the High Commissioner, considering it as an important indication for the recognition of the international community to the role Sudan plays in the field of hosting of refugees from a number of countries, especially South Sudan, stressing that the international community should live up to its responsibilities towards the refugees and provide the required support to them and the host communities.

The Minister pointed to the importance of finding a political settlement to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan as the optimum solution to all destructive effects of the war.