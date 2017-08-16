RSF Commander: Plan Drawn up for Collection of Weapons from Our Forces

Khartoum - (SUNA) The Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Dalgo (Himaitti ) has reiterated that a plan has been worked out for collecting

firearms from the RSF.



He indicated to necessity of collecting guns from all Darfur components and from anybody who holds a weapon.



Lt. Gen. Himaitti underlined in a statement to SUNA that it is important to collect firearms in Darfur and a whole Sudan for imposing the state authority and rule of law, particularly that, he elaborated, the collection of weapons was a presidential decision that must be executed.



He added the RSF is ready for collection of weapons as required from other regular forces, stressing that RSF personnel who are going on vacation or taking permissions should hand over their weapons.