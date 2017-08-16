Speaker of Parliament Visits Kuwait

Khartoum- The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, arrived in Kuwait yesterday, leading a parliamentary delegation on a four-day visit at the

invitation of his Kuwaiti counterpart Marzoug Al Ghanim.

Prof. Omer, who was received upon arrival by Speaker Al Ghanim, said he is looking forward for enhancing further the relations between the Sudanese and Kuwaiti parliaments.

The Spokesman of the National Assembly, Abdel-Magid Haroun, said in a press statement that the visit of the speaker of the parliament to Kuwait comes to conclude a memorandum of understanding with the Kuwaiti parliament on joint cooperation.

Prof. Omer lauded the strong relations between the two countries and Kuwait’s continuous support to Sudan in the economic field through its investment funds as well as its support to east Sudan rehabilitation projects.