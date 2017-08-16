Al Bashir and Desalegn Summit Begins

Khartoum-Three-day visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to Sudan began yesterday when he was welcomed at Khartoum airport by the President of the

Republic of Sudan Omer Al Bashir.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a number ministers and officials. Sudanese Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Ghandour briefed media following the arrival of the Ethiopian delegation that the two presidents will review several issues related to bilateral relations and regional and international security and political development.

“The talks will focus on security situations in South Sudan, the Renaissance Dam, issues concern with IGAD members and bilateral relations” said the foreign minister who confirmed the keenness of Sudan to strategic ties with Ethiopia.

He stated that the Prime Minister is going to meet the First Vice President who was also appointed recently as Prime Minister and Vice President.

Also he will inaugurate a number of development projects and visit others.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister will give a lecture about the Horn of Africa at the Friendship Hall and to participate in cultural night events, he will then end his visit on Friday evening.

Ethiopia and Sudan have a strong historical relationship. This long historical relationship dates back to the time when Meroe and Axum were great states. The two countries have strong social and cultural ties. The Blue Nile River, which emanates from Ethiopia and roars past Sudan, has also created a strong bondage between these historic nations.

Based on their mutual interest and respect, the two countries have a good relationship in various fields. This mutual respect and interest do not out flowing to Sudan alone. The foreign policy of the country is based on understanding the interest of others.

Relations with all neighbors over the last two decades have been a testament to the seriousness with which the country has adhered to these principles. Ethiopia believes that whatever differences countries may have, issues of common concern can only be addressed on the basis of constructive engagement, dialogue and in a manner that allows a win-win outcome for all.

Ethiopia's relationship with Sudan is one of the many bilateral relations that the government of Ethiopia has been working hard to develop along these principles. Ethiopia and Sudan, of course, have a long relationship dating back several thousand years.

Apart from the cultural and historical ties that have bound them together, both countries have been closely involved in the cause of Africa in general and East African issues in particular. Above all, the River Nile which has been the strong bond tying the two countries and their peoples together for millennia.