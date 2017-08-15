Environment Ministry Calls for Implementing Agreement on Climate Change

Khartoum- The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Physical Development Dr. Hassan Abdulgadir Hilal has called for implementing the items of the agreement of

encountering climate change and the possibility of implementing the project of climate change and their reflections on security in Sudan particularly in the states of Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Kassala and Savanna regions.

He reviewed during his meeting with the United Nations Delegation of Environment headed by Mr. Amandi Korn, the regional director of the United Nations Programme on Environment the relation of environment and security in Sudan

He said the importance of the issue for Sudan stems from population dependence on agriculture and irrigation and the fluctuation of rainfall and the climate change have led to the deterioration of natural resources a matter that caused disputes between herders and farmers particularly in the regions.