America: Sudan Cooperated Closely in the Fight against Terrorism

Khartoum - Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Heather Flynn said the Sudanese government has cooperated closely with its US counterpart in the fight

against terrorism, stressing the desire of its government to improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghani Al-Naiem, discussed with American officials and US Charge d' Affaires Stephen Coates means of enhancing relations between the two countries in all fields and cooperation in regional and international issues.

Al-Naiem stressed the government's keenness to develop relations with the United States of America, saying, "We do not hope to lift the unilateral sanctions and lift the name of Sudan from the American list of terrorism only, but we seek to strengthen relations between the two countries in all fields.

The US official praised the close cooperation between the two countries, explaining that the US Congress is also following the five tracks and looks forward to support peace and stability in the country.