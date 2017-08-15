Domestic Drugs Factories to Protect Locally Manufactured Medicines: Health Ministry

Khartoum-The Federal Ministry of Health has announced preparedness of national drugs factories to implement the directives of the President of the Republic to the effect of

protecting the industry of domestically produced drugs and banning their importation.

The President directive provides for directing the Council of Ministers, the ministries of health, finance, industry, the Central Bank and the National Council for Drugs and Toxins to protect any domestically produced medicine by preventing its importation from abroad.

Federal Minister of Health Bahar Idris Abu Garda said in a press conference yesterday regarding the talk about the measures taken by the Ministry that the recent decisions of the President for protecting the domestically produced medicines will contribute to supporting and promoting the national industry. It will also avail foreign currency in addition to the continual flow of medicines to the pharmacies.

He said the drugs of the national industries whose coverage of the domestic market have totaled 256 types of medicines produced by the domestic factories.

Abu Garda has disclosed that importation of domestically produced drugs will be suspended gradually in accordance with the self-sufficiency plan which was set up with the chamber of drugs manufacturers.