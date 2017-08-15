Suspension of Mining Companies that do not Comply with Environmental Requirements: Prof Salim

Khartoum - The Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashim Ali Salim has given orders for suspending work of any company that does not commit to the environmental requirements.

He said: "Any factory that does not cover the cyanide ponds would directly be stopped from work", he demanded the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (the regulatory arm of the Ministry of Minerals) to oblige companies to appoint environmental and safety supervisors.

The minister has revealed a proposal that the ministry is seeking to submit to the Central Bank of Sudan for keeping all the gold bought by the bank as a reserve to be used in bringing funds.

During his address, Sunday, to the 5th National Coordination Council, which includes the states ministers relevant to the minerals file, Prof. Hashim noted that the ministry set a number of future plans of which most outstanding is the establishment of a gold and minerals exchange as well as the establishment of an approved laboratories and a mining development bank to finance investment in the mining sector, which is funded by the commercial banks, with the many risks in this sector in addition to the establishment of a new gold refinery besides the existing refinery.

He confirmed the stability of the security situation in Jabal A'amer which its production is received in Khartoum for more than two months ago.

The Minister has called for the development of the traditional mining and suggested its transformation for "small mining projects" by assembling the minerals in small associations owning small squares for mining.

For his part, the Director General of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company said that the traditional mining project and its legalization has contributed in the states revenues, revealing that the project revenues for the states during the first half of this year have reached (212) million SDG, and it is expecting to reach (500) million SDG by the end of the fiscal year.

The meeting has discussed a number of reports, including the traditional mining, its regulations and organization, as well as reports on the social responsibility, environmental and occupational safety, and reports on the ministry's policies.