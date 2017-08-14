Zakat Inaugurates School Uniform, and Meal Project worth SDG Four Million

Khartoum - Zakat Chamber has inaugurated at Khansaa School in Samrab region at Khartoum North locality the program of school uniform and the meal of vulnerable student

along with the school bag at the state and its seven localities.

Zakat chamber Secretary General at Khartoum State Mohamed Al Zein Al Nagar Banaga has affirmed that the project has cost four million Sudanese pounds for a number of 15 thousand uniforms and 15 thousand school bags.

He said while addressing the inauguration of the project at Khansaa basic level school in Samrab region that the chamber this year is seeking to realize a rate of 395 million Sudanese pounds of which 175 million Sudanese pounds were realized

For her part the Minister Social Development Minister Dr. Amal Al-Bili that there are 240000 students of both gender at the state level are in need of breakfast meal noting that the project covers 800 schools in which the service is to be provided by Zakat Chamber , the civil society organizations and philanthropic people

She affirmed that Zakat Chamber has provided Zakat services to 1500 families up the first half of the current year.