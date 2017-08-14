Khartoum - Training course on strategic media and national security, organized by the General Union of Sudanese Journalists, in cooperation with the Higher Academy for

Strategic and Security Studies, started at the academy yesterday with 37 participants from various media.

Director of the Information Department of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said that the participants in this session are important figures in the field of journalism and media, stressing that it is a part of series of four courses in cooperation with the Journalists Union and the National Council for Press and Publications.

The Secretary-General of the Sudanese Journalists Union, Salah Omer Al-Sheikh said that this course is the first initiative of cooperation between the union and the academy on security and strategy, stressing the participation of 37 students from various media.

Director of Leaders Training Center at the academy, Dr. Maria Al-Khalifa welcomed the participants in the course, expressing her hope to benefit from it.

Dr. Ayman Taha presented a paper on the general concept and other dimensions of the strategy, addressing a number of topics related to strategic planning in Sudanese institutions.