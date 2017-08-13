Ahmed Saad Affirms Importance of Training and Development of Human Resources

Khartoum-Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer, has underscored necessity of charting a conspicuous vision on training and development of human resources.

“It is vital to use the training opportunities availed by China to Sudan due to fraternal relations that link the two countries." The Minister said.

Receiving the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Li Lian in his office, Saturday, the Cabinet Affairs Minister commended the progressing Sudan-China relations and called them strategic and that Sudan stands a gate of China to Africa.

The Minister renewed Sudan's keenness and genuine desire to widen scopes of cooperation with China in all fields as well as to coordinate over regional and international issues of mutual interest.

From his part, the Chinese Ambassador said his country concerns with training file between the two countries, noting that the visit of Deputy Prime Minister of China to Sudan at the end of last August and its role in enhancement of relations between the two countries.