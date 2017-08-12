Bakri Launches Zero Thirst Project's Machineries

Khartoum (SUNA) -The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh on Thursday

, launched at Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, equipment of Zero Thirst Project set to fight thirstiness and provide drinking water for people in urban and rural areas.

Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Engineer Mutaz Musa said in press which a statements that the launching ceremony was part of the Ministry's plan(2017-2020) which aims to connect all parts of the Country with power , reform irrigation in major schemes and fighting thirst in rural areas.

He explained the Zero Thirst Plan targets 7500 projects.

The Minister lauded efforts of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Central Bank of Sudan and Arab Funds for supporting the Project.

Minister of State and Director of Dam Implementation Unit, Engineer Khidir Gismal-Sid expected provision of drinking water in all states of Sudan by 2020, indicating that the Program is focusing on States of Darfur, Red Sea, White Nile and South Kordofan.

He revealed that over 5000 wells would be dug out in all parts of the Country as part of the Project.