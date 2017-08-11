Amira Al-Fadil Praises the AU Partnership with the Arab League

Khartoum - African Union (AU) Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Fadil stressed that the partnership between the African Union and the Arab League is one of the most

important of the African Union's partnerships.

In press statements on the sidelines of the Arab-African Coordination Meeting at the Secretariat General of the Arab League, the Minister pointed out to the importance of the participation of the African Union delegation, which comes to follow up the outcomes of the Malabo Summit and come up with recommendations on how to strengthen this partnership in joint areas, saying that her delegation had a clear vision in dealing with the presented issues, stressing that this partnership is one of the most important partnerships of the African Union, lauding the successes achieved in areas of cooperation in agriculture, food security and economic cooperation issues.

Assistant Secretary for Political Affairs, Head of the Arab League delegation, Ambassador Khalid Al-Habas said that the AL interest in this meeting comes within the framework of the two sides' keenness to continue consultations and coordination in order to support joint cooperation.