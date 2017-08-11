Government to Conduct Comprehensive Review of Investments and Free Zones Acts

Khartoum - The Sudanese government has disclosed that a comprehensive review of investment Act and private businessmen transactions is to be carried out as well as

amending the Free Zones Act by adding new zones towards realizing business community requirements.

State Minister at the Ministry of Investment Usama Faisal has disclosed an amendment of all investments Acts and businessmen transactions noting that the Ministry has made the final touches for amending Sudanese investment map as well as adding new incentives for tackling all the elements associated with the previous joint Ministerial Committee , making bigger concession for investors and foreign investment in addition to amending the free zones Act by adding the comparative advantages of the economic zones which we think will make a real difference for the Sudanese economy.

The two governments of Sudan and Jordan have acknowledged existence of a number of economic agreements signed by them and they did not come into force due to poor follow up.

Usama Further affirmed that the three day meetings of the joint ministerial committee have discussed more than twenty agreements that would push forward cooperation between the two countries.

Usama announced holding a bilateral Ministerial Committee between Sudan and Jordan to be co-chaired by Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh and the Prime Minister of Jordan State that will be crowned by signing a number of agreements.

He said we look forward that the next round to include execution of all the previously signed agreements.

For his part the President of the Jordanian Industrial Chamber Adnan Al Raghib said 13 thousand Jordanians are working in Sudan stressing that there iare no difficulties facing Jordanians in Sudan.