Finance Ministry: Relative Stability of Foreign Exchange Market

Khartoum – State Minister at Ministry of Finance, Dr. Abdul Rahman Dirar said that the controls and procedures issued by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), which aimed to

increase the resources and the proceeds of foreign exchange during the first half of 2017, have achieved relative stability of the foreign exchange market and removed price distortions that prevailed during the same period last year.

Reviewing the report of the performance of the external sector (CBOS) for the first half of the current year before the Council of Ministers yesterday, Dirar confirmed the CBOS directive to banks to purchase foreign exchange resources from the accounts of private entities owned or contributed by foreigners by 100% in favor of the bank at the advertised purchase price plus incentive, adding that the CBOS continues to apply the incentive policy to all foreign exchange dealers. He pointed out that the CBOS allows to companies that have a concession in the field of mining to export 70% of their production after deducting profits, returns and Zakat and selling the remaining 30% to the bank.

The minister pointed out that the CBOS allowed the private sector to buy and export gold by buying and export the gold of traditional mining and through Sudanese banks and selling 50% of their purchases to the central bank and export the remaining 50% and give them discretion in the proceeds of export, in addition to allow commercial banks to buy foreign exchange from special accounts of missions, diplomatic bodies, voluntary and charitable organizations at banks declared rates plus incentive for sold amounts.

He pointed out that the budget achieved, in the first half of the current year, revenues amounted to SDG 37 billion, performance rate of 95% and 33% increase on the performance of the first half of last year, explaining that the report indicated that the budget deficit during the first half was SDG 6.7 Billion.

The report recommended to continue the implementation of the financial and economic reform program, focusing on increasing revenues from real sources, speeding computing programs and compliance with the implementation of the general budget in accordance with the priorities, while rationalizing public expenditures in accordance with the policies accompanying the budget of this year.