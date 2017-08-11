Interior Minister: No Messing with Naturalization Procedures

Khartoum - The Minister of Interior Hamid Mannan has stressed that there would be no messing with granting foreign Sudanese nationality certificate by naturalization except

through regulations and evaluation to be made by the state.

The Minister told Blue Nile TV that the government had naturalized some foreigners in consideration of conditions they were faced with and in compliance with the directives of the Presidency.

He added that the ministry of interior is resolved to control foreign presence in the country, adding that most foreigners view Sudan as a crossing to other destinations and that legalized foreign existence, most of them workers, has no harms.

The Minister said finalizing civil register represents a priority, adding the process has been completed by 89 percent, expecting it to have been fully achieved by 2020.

As for concerns over the use of social media to spread rumors to disturb public peace, Hamid said the ministry is following up on the matter and observing rumours to bring propagators of such destructive rumours to justice in accordance with information code of 2007.

In response to queries as to the police procrastination about clarification on such rumours, the Minister said the police is discharging their duties in high professionalism and it does respond swiftly.

Hamid further denied existence of any human parts trafficking operations in the country but admitted to the presence of human trafficking, which he said the ministry is capably of controlling it as such act is deemed in humane and crime against humanity. Such a crime "has existed since Cain and Abel," he said.

Sudan has made giant leaps to keep abreast of the development of crime despite the US economic sanctions.

Hamid stressed the resolve to disarmament program, which he said is a presidential order, warning of the presence of arms in the hands of civilians, indicating worries over terrorists presence in the country, assuring that such concern were propagated by some parties for political motives.

The Minister revealed the police alert to control the entry of vehicles from abroad, a reference to cars being smuggled into the country from Libya, adding any car brought into the country without proof of ownership would be impounded immediately.

Hamid also assured the ministry of interior's readiness with potential repercussions of the rainy season in coordination with other relevant parties, announcing that the ministry is considering resuscitation of former comprehensive security points in 506 areas across Khartoum state.