Russian Ambassador: Gulf Differences Weaken the Joint Front against Terrorism

Khartoum - Russian Ambassador to Khartoum revealed that his country is not a member in the International Criminal Court (ICC), as it transferred from legal body to a court

punishes African leaders on political basis, criticizing accusations of the said court against President, Omer al-Bashir.

In an interview with Sudan Vision, the Russian diplomat said that his country and Sudan have the same positions towards the Gulf crisis, where both of them call for peaceful solution to the said crisis, affirming that the said crisis will weaken the joint front facing the world terrorism, indicating to the visits of the Qatari Foreign Minister ans Saudi Deputy Crown Prince to Moscow recently.

He praised the position of the Sudanese government on fighting terrorism, indicating to his country support to Sudan in all crises, praising Qatari role in supporting peace in Darfur.

The Russian ambassador described the bilateral relations as deep=rooted and developed in all fields, indicating that understanding between the presidents of the two countries is considered the backbone of the political relations between the two countries. He revealed the establishment of strategic council to support the Sudanese- Russian economic cooperation