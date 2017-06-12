Bakri Calls for Giving Concern to Issues of Youths and Sports

Khartoum- The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has called for resolving the youth issues and giving concern to

the sports activities

This came when Lt. Gen. Salih received Sunday in his office at the Council of Ministers the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Abdul-Karim Musa.

In a press statement, the minister said that he has informed the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister on the progress of work at the ministry and implementation of the sports' projects, especially the Sports Town project.

He announced that the Sports Town will be inaugurated on December 31.