Khartoum[- The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh will attend next, Monday, at Meryland Hall, the annual Ramadan Banquet of

the Sudanese Journalists Union (SJU) .

SJU Chairman, Al-Sadig Rezeigi said the Banquet comes in the context of the communication with its membership which includes visits and honoring of a number of journalists and media men .