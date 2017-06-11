SPLM-N Disputes Increase Two Areas People Suffering, Says Government

Khartoum: (smc) The government has affirmed that the differences of SPLM-N increase the suffering of the people of the two areas and disrupt the process of negotiation

while it announced its full readiness for resuming negotiations after accepting the American proposal of delivering humanitarian assistances to the war-affected citizens.

The Official Spokesperson of the Government Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman told (smc) that the time limit offered by the African mediation to the north sector is ample for resuming negotiation during the coming days calling on the SPLM -N to resolve its disputes which represent the biggest impediment of realizing peace in the two regions.

He noted that the SPLM-N is still sticking to its adverse stances towards realizing peace despite all the efforts of the international and regional community.

Osman affirmed preparedness of the government to resuming negotiation any time so that the people of the two rejoins may enjoy peace and stability.