UN to Discuss 44% UNAMID Cut Next Week

Khartoum – UNSC will discuss next week the cut of UNAMID in Darfur in accordance to a joint report by the UN and AU recommendations reducing the military troops by

44% and the police by 33%.

The cut will be applied in two terms six month for each. The military troops number will be 8735 and the police 2360.

The African Union/United Nations Hybrid operation in Darfur (known by its acronym UNAMID) is a joint African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission formally approved by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1769 on 31 July 2007, to bring stability to the Darfur region of Sudan while peace talks on a final settlement continue

Its initial 12-month mandate was extended to 31 July 2010. As of 2008, its budget was approximately US $106 million per month. Its force of about 26,000 personnel began to deploy to the region in October 2007. The 9,000-strong African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS), which was previously responsible for peacekeeping, had completely merged into this new force by 31 December 2007.

The mandate is for a force of up to 19,555 military personnel and 3,772 police, along with a further "19 formed police units comprising up to 140 personnel each." As of December 2008, it had deployed 15,136 total uniformed personnel, including 12,194 troops, 175 military observers, and 2,767 police officers, who were supported by 786 international civilian personnel, 1,405 local civilian staff, and 266 UN volunteers.

The reduction of the UNAMID troops will save billions of dollar for the UN peacekeeping budget considering that the US Administrating is desiring to reduce its contribution.

The report joint report confirmed the considerable improvement in the military sitiation in Darfur States.