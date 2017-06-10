Government Directs Speedy Implementation of Recommendation of Limiting Watery Diarrhea

Khartoum-Khartoum State government cabinet has directed last Wednesday at it regular meeting which is headed by Lt. General Abdulrahim Mohamed Hussein

speeding up the implementation of the recommendations which were presented by Professor Mamoun Humeida Khartoum State Minister of Health to limit the spread the watery diarrhea.

Prof. Mamoun Humeida has elaborated in a press conference following the cabinet meeting that the cumulative statistics for all the cases of diarrhea in Khartoum state from the first of January up to June 5 -2017 have totaled 857 cases while 633 samples of the disease were cultured none of them tested positive to epidemic cholera while the cases of deaths in the period from January up to June have reached 13 cases of which five cases are from south Sudan whose coming from South Sudan did not exceed four weeks.