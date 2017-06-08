Minister for Foreign Affairs: Solution of Halayeb Questions in the Hands of the Heads of State

Khartoum - The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour has said the resolution of the question of Halayeb remains in the hands of he heads of state of the

two countries, Sudan and Egypt, stressing that the solution should either be directly between the two or via an international arbitration.

Ghandour told the parliament while reviewing his ministry's performance for the past period of the fiscal year, 2016-2017, that relations between Sudan and Egypt should be seen within their geographical and historical backgrounds and that preserving them at the blackest of periods should be in observance of the interests of the peoples of the Nile valley.

Ghandour has meanwhile urged Sudanese traditional gold miners to keep away from crossing into Egyptian border. He said combating illegal migration and human trafficking is the responsibility of the government.

Commenting on the current gulf crisis, Ghandour has stressed that Sudan would work to mend the fences between its sisters and brothers and that he was sure that the leaders of those countries would reconcile as they what bound them is more than blood kinship.