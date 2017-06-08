Trade Minister Receives Egyptian Ambassador

Khartoum- (Khalda Elyas) The Minister of Trade, Hatim Al Sir, has affirmed keenness of the government on boosting the Sudanese-Egyptian relations through expanding the

joint trade relations between the two sisterly countries, calling for benefitting from the joint borders and crossing points for facilitating the process of trade exchanges.

This came when the Minister received the Ambassador of Egypt to Khartoum Osama Shaltout, who conveyed to him an invitation from his Egyptian counterpart Tarigh Ghabiel to visit Cairo for following up the implementation of the recommendations of the joint higher committee between the two countries.

The ambassador congratulated Al Sir on assuming the post of Minister of Trade in the Government of National Accord.