Gen. Salim: Ceasefire Still Holding

Khartoum -- The government has reiterated commitment to the ceasefire.

Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, the State Minister for Defense, reaffirmed commitment to the ceasefire the government had declared nationwide in favor of peace and security.

He cited efforts made by the army across the board to provide public security and protect national territories, pointing to contributions to demining process in east Sudan's state of Kassala, Red Sea and other conflict regions.

The State Minister in his presentation to the Parliament commended sacrifice and strenuous efforts exerted by the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) to rehabilitate and repair military and civilian airports and planes over the past year.

Gen. Salim underscored the importance of enforcing the rule of law, disarmament and resolving recurrence of border conflicts, a reference to the crisis in Gadarif state's region of Fashaga.

Earlier this year in an Independence Day speech, President Omar Hassan Al Bashir had announced a one-month extension of his unilateral ceasefire in fighting with rebels in the country's war zones, except for self-defense.