Brig. Dr. Mohamed Al-Ami Khalifa Elected as Deputy Chairman of Council of States

Khartoum - (SUNA) Dr. (Brigadier) Mohamed Al-Amin Khalifa, was elected Tuesday as the Deputy Chairman of the Council of States.

Brig. Dr. Mohamed Al-Amin Khalifa was a member of the former Revolution Command Council, Speaker of the former Interim National Assembly, obtained PHD in Sociology, former chairman of the Arab - African Parliamentary Union and chairman of the peace and unity committee of the national dialogue. Khalifa has led the first government delegation for negotiations with Sudan People's Liberation Movement following advent of the National Salvation Revolution.