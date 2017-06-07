Kodi: SPLM-N Leaders Failed to Settle Differences

Khartoum -- (smc) Local leaders from South Kordofan n have said that rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement – North (SPLM-N) failed to hold three meetings abroad to

sort out internal difference and bitter divisions among SPLM-N leaders.

Daniel Kodi, the leader of SPLM-peace told (smc) that the three rebel SPLM-N leader, namely Yassir Arman. Malik Agar and Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu have failed to settle their difference in their recent meetings broad, adding that the latter had refused to attend latest three conferences.

According to Gen. Kodi crucial discussions related to finance and decisive issues are solely in the hands of Yassir Arman and Agar, who pull the strings.

Ismail Zakria, spokespersons for Change Group, said divisions within rebel SPLM-N have peaked, especially in the wake of recent defections from the movement.