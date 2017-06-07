SSWA Inaugurates Video Communications System

Khartoum - Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA), Karar Al-Tuhami inaugurated video conference system from the Consulate General

of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai.

Al-Tuhami expressed his happiness with the start of the system of through the virtual room (video conference) as one of the most important results of the conference of Sudanese scientists and competencies abroad, which was held in Khartoum last February, stressing that the system of communication that began yesterday provides the opportunity to transfer knowledge and experience in the easiest ways and enables the SSWA to communicate directly with Sudanese scientists and experts in the Gulf region and hold workshops and specialized conferences without the need to come to Sudan

Director of Knowledge Transfer Department, Osman Hassan announced the completion of all technical arrangements for the start of the project, while members of the diplomatic mission in Dubai praised the project.