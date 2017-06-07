Sudan Calls for Overcoming Gulf Differences through Wisdom

Khartoum- The government has expressed its deep concern with the regrettable development of the announcement of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain,

Egypt and the government of Yemen of severing their diplomatic relations with Qatar, calling for working for overcoming differences through what is known of the brotherly leaders of wisdom.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Sudan, based on its role necessitated by the common bonds of religion, affinity and history as well as its solid principles of preserving and defending the security and stability of the Arab area and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council in particular, calls for calming down the feelings and working for solving differences through what is known of the brotherly leaders of wisdom and keenness on the interests of the states and peoples of the Arab nation.

The statement added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep concern with this regrettable development among sisterly Arab countries, which are dear to the hearts of the Sudanese people and the Arab nation as a whole.

The statement pointed out that Sudan expresses its full confidence in the desire and capability of the brotherly Arab leaders for overcoming the crisis and declares its full readiness to exert its utmost efforts with all brothers to calm down the feelings, stop escalation and end differences till the situations are normalized in a manner that realizes the higher interests of the peoples of the area.