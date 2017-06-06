World Bank Grant Sudan Sum of US$4999000

Khartoum - Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has yesterday signed a grant agreement with the World Bank to the value of 4999000 US Dollars towards financing

the project of enhancing the management of financial policies at the States.

Under the agreement the Ministry of Finance shall pay the local component amounting to 135 million Sudanese pounds while the term of the project shall be three and a half years.

Signed for Sudan government was the Minister of Finance General Dr. Mohamed Osman Al Rikabi while the manager World Bank office in Khartoum signed for the world Bank.

The project aims to improve the efficiency of financial policies management in a manner that comprises integrity , and transparency in exploiting public financial resources towards reducing corruption opportunities in the selected states , these are The Red Sea , The River Nile m North Kordofan and Sennar.

The Minister of Finance General Dr. Al Rikabi has affirmed the world bank's support to development projects in Sudan highlighting the role of the said project in boosting states' transfers and realizing transparency of the budget.

For his part the World Bank country manager in Khartoum has affirmed continuation of cooperation with Sudan noting that the World Bank has financed has financed a number of projects in Sudan to the value of 140 million Dollars.