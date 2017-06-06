Omdurman National Bank Opens Five New Branches in Kassala and Khartoum States

Khartoum- Omdurman National Bank (ONB) opened last week five new branches in Kassala and Khartoum States, in a view to realizing balanced development and spreading

the bank’s branches and its services in a way that copes with the big financial and and banking capabilities of the ONB.

The inauguration of the Branch of Omdurman National Bank in Kassala town was attended by Acting Governor of Kassala State Dr. Idriss Al Faki Ali and a number of the leaderships of the executive and administrative work in the state, besides companies and the banking sector as well as big gathering of citizens and prominent figures of the society of the state.

Dr. Idriss, addressing the inauguration ceremony, praised the great role being assumed by the ONB in boosting the national economy and undertaking implementation of roads and dams projects in Kassala State.

The Director General of the Bank, Dr. Abdel-Hameed Mohamed Jamiel, also adressed the occasion, referring to the capabilities of the Bank as the biggest of the Sudanese banks, stressing that ONB accords due concern to the real economy in the fields of industry, agriculture, services, ifrasturcture projects and development and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director General of the Bank, Yahya Mohamed Mukhtar, opened the Bank’s Ebaid Khatim Branch on Martyr Ebaid Khatim Road in Khartoum. He also inaugurated a new branch of ONB at Al Kalakla Alfa suburb, Jabal Awalia Locality, Khartoum State, in the presence of Ustaza Faiza Gaiballah, representing the commissioner of the locality.

In Khartoum North town, the Commissioner of Khartoum North Locality, Maj. Gen. Hassan Mohamed Hassan, opened the new branch of the Bank in Khartoum North town (Bahri) in the market area, lauding the role of ONB in financing many national projects with high efficiency.

The Sudan University for Science and Technology also witnessed opening of a new branch of the Bank, which is located at the western wing of the university, in the presence of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Rashid Mohamed Al Hassan.

Prof. Al Hassan affirmed the pioneering role of the Bank in financing the projects of the university and extending banking services to the staff and students.

The Director General of ONB affirmed that the Bank would press ahead with boosting the national economy by financing big projects as well as availing wide area for microfinancing.