Al Bashir Reiterates Call on Arms Holders to Renounce Violence and Join the National Building Process

Khartoum- President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Council for Strategic Planning Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has reiterated call on the arms holders to

renounce violence and join the national building process.

Addressing the first session of the National Council for Strategic Planning for the year 2017 convened at the Republican Palace yesterday, Al Bashir said peace will remain as our biggest achievement of which we are proud and continuously endeavor to boost continuation of dialogue among the people of the homeland and among all political components on the society to realize development and improve the livelihood of the people.

Al Bashir added that the call for durable peace will not prevent us from endeavoring to build and develop the military capabilities and the defence system to guard peace, noting that the government will continue its efforts through the third plan to build the Armed Forces in accordance with the highest standards of quality.

President Al Bashir affirmed readiness of the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces and all security organs to perform their duty at any time, hailing the big role being assumed by the Armed Forces in restoring the legitimacy in Yemen and combating terrorism, stressing that they will press ahead with this participation until it realizes its objectives.

President Al Bashir noted that the National Dialogue, with its political and societal components, have provided answers to issues that have remained controversial since the independence of the country, saying that commitment by all to the outcome of the dialogue would lead to promoting the concept of the affiliation to the homeland an respecting its sanctities and reflecting its bright image internally and abroad.

President Al Bashir referred to Sudan’s contribution to mapping out of the 10-year African strategic plan 2023, saying that Sudan is classified as among the five best African countries in strategic planning process, directing the Secretariat General of the Strategic Planning to prepare a report on the situation of the implementation of the 10-year African plan to be presented to the coming meeting of the African leaders.

Al Bashir indicated that the outcome of the National Dialogue would be incorporated in the the strategic plan of the state for the period 2017-2020.

He directed that the third strategic plan (2017-2020) should adopt a vision of development for improving the living conditions of the people through a trend for development projects that help achieve this goal, affirming that the state will spare no efforts in reducing the cost of living for the citizens in a view to realizing their aspirations for the society of abundance and justice.

The President of the Republic affirmed that the successes that have been realized by the Sudanese people through the second five-year plan are considered as the fruits of the political, economic and social stability the country has witnessed.

This stability emanated from the fulfillment of the peace agreements in a smooth and responsible manner by the signing parties and the positive transformation in the country’s foreign relations, Al Bashir said.

He pointed out that the third five-year plan targets realization of national accord through implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue, adding that the supreme goal of the plan is realization of peace all over the country and national security, development, reconstruction of what had been destroyed by the war, good governance and a political system based on democratic participation that leads to responsible political partnership for realizing renaissance in the country.

President Al Bashir lauded the Secretariat General for Strategic Planning for its efforts in mapping out the third plan for 2017-2020, saying that it has realized great success in incorporating the outcome of the national dialogue.

Al-Bashir noted that the plan also included the recommendations of the Conference on Assessment of the Decentralized Rule, adding that the country, despite challenges has been able to realize big successes in all sectors based on strategic planning.

President Al Bashir said the third plan should include in its goals the efforts and policies of rehabilitation of the macro economy besides adoption of the policies of production and productivity in the main sectors of the economy and raising the capacities of the produces.