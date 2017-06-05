Hilal Stresses Existence of Deterrent Laws, Legislations to Protect Environment in Sudan

Khartoum - The Ministry of Environment and Physical Development has warned against the dangers of the worsening phenomenon of pollution and desertification which it

described as cancer of the land, ascertaining that the human is the security of the environment, saying that China and America are the biggest polluters of environment in the world due to the intensity of giant industries .

Minister of Environment Dr.Hassan Abdulgadir Hilal has acknowledged, in the press conference he held yesterday on the occasion of celebrating the World Environment Day, non-existence of legislations , Acts and deterrent provisions to protect the environment in Sudan demanding enactment of laws and penalties and enshrining them in the constitution

Hilal warned against the danger of chemical materials used in mining and agriculture, saying that “we are not against development but we support natural development".

He added that the ministry has started trees belts to prevent desert creep and the moving heaps of sands.

It is worth noting that the Ministry is planning to launch a campaign of awareness during the next month to include all media outlets.