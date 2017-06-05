Health Ministry Admits Responsibilities to Watery Diarrhea

Khartoum - The Ministry of Health has acknowledged responsibility for watery diarrhea in the White Nile state.

The minister of health Bahr Idriss Abu-Garda admitted that his ministry has responsibilities to shoulder in the White Nile state regarding the outbreak of water diarrhea, adding that other institutions have social responsibilities.

He attributed watery diarrhea in White Nile to decolorized water, adding now drinking water has been colorized within efforts to stem the problem in the bud.



The Minister added that Sudan is addressing the epidemic and working in coordination with World Health Organization by reporting the cases to the organization.

Abu Garda argued that "watery diarrhea the label of the diseases acknowledged at the ministry and that they have nothing to do with any other terms, a reference to media reports of cholera outbreak in Sudan.

Dr. Salahuddin Al-Mubarak, director for Watery Diarrhea, said that his department is not concealing an item of information on watery diarrhea across the country, adding that the disease has been contained and eradicated in 9 states since last year.