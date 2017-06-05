FVP Directs for Urgent Dealing with Watery Diarrhea

Khartoum - FVP, National Prime Minister, Lieutenant-General Bakri Hassan Salih directed the ministries of health and finance to deal urgently with the requirements of the

watery diarrhea.

This came during his meeting here yesterday with Minister of Health, Bahr Idris Abu Garda, in the presence of the Governor of the White Nile, Abdul Hamid Mousa Kasha and Health State Minister.

Abu Garda said, in a press statement, that he briefed the FVP on the health situation in the White Nile State, noting that the disease is declining due to the official and popular efforts, pointing out that this issue requires an integrated strategic work that includes environmental sanitation and integrated water plants to provide clean drinking water, adding that the meeting dealt with the readiness for autumn and the efforts of the ministry to mobilize all efforts to avoid any crises expected with regard to watery diarrhea.