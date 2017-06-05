Defence Minister Receives US Military Attaché

Kharoum – Minister of Defence, 1st Lt. Gen. Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf received Sunday the US Military Attaché in Khartoum at the Defence Ministry headquarters.

The Minister affirmed that Sudan gives the issue of improving relations with the US Administration special attention.

For his part the US Military Attaché briefed the Minister on the visits he paid to several states of Sudan especially Darfur states to inspect the situations on the ground.

He lauded the cooperation and the facilitating his mission, pointing to the good impression he got from those visits.

Sudanese Army Spokesperson, Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Shami said in press statement that the meeting discussed the issues of joint interest and the efforts exerted by Sudan in regard to commitment to the requirements of the Sudanese/American dialogue in its enormous tracks and the horizons of joint cooperation.