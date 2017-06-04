Moroccan Businessmen and Companies Visit to Sudan to Be Familiarized with Investment Opportunities

Khartoum: Minister of Investment Mubarak Al Fadil was acquainted in his yesterday meeting with Moroccan Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Mohamed Maa Al Einein with the

embassy's arrangements for the visit of the Moroccan delegation of businessmen and companies to Sudan in the context of strengthening economic cooperation relations and increasing Moroccan investments in Sudan.

The Moroccan Ambassador affirmed that the visit comes with the aim of being familiar with investment opportunities and spheres and meeting their counterparts in Sudan along with paying a field visit to investment projects

He noted that the delegation comprises eighty of big businessmen in different spheres calling for enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries via accessing Agadir free trade agreement with the aim of enabling Sudanese products to enter Moroccan markets and removing customs obstacles as the Sudanese products are of high standards that makes them able to compete in addition to increasing trade exchange

Maa El Einein further touched on the Moroccan investments in Sudan in the sectors of minerals and agriculture and the continual efforts for expanding these investments