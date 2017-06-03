Ghandour Visits Cairo Today

Khartoum -- Sudan's foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour has met at his office in Khartoum Egyptian Ambassador to Sudan, a head of his official visit to Cairo today, aimed at

easing tensions between the neighboring states.

The minister stressed the peculiarity and specialty of bilateral relations with Egypt and the need to maintain communications by the both sides.

Egypt and Sudan have been at odds in recent months on a range of issues from disputed region of Halayib to trade restrictions and burdensome visa requirements that have threatened bilateral commercial ties.

Earlier last week, President Al Bashir accused Egypt of supporting rebels in Darfur, accusations Egyptian foreign ministry was quick to deny.

In a speech to Sudanese armed forces, Bashir said Sudan's military had seized Egyptian armored vehicles from rebels in the country's war-torn southern Darfur region.

"Egypt respects the sovereignty of Sudan over its territory and has not and will not interfere for a single day to destabilize Sudan or harm its people," it said in a statement.

Sudanese Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour's visit to Cairo, is expected to discuss, among other issues, a simmering trade dispute that has blocked Egyptian agricultural imports.