FVP Briefed on Dossier of the Five Tracks with US

Khartoum- First Vice President and National Prime Minister, 1st Lt.Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to press ahead with consolidating the

foreign relations of the Sudan for realizing the interests of the Sudan and its people, with giving priority to the relations with neighboring countries.

This came when Saleh received at his office at the headquarters of the Council of Ministers Thursday the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

Ghandour said in a statement to Sudan News Agency that he briefed the First Vice President on the latest developments in the field of the foreign relations on the regional and international levels, besides the dossier of the five tracks with the United States of America.

He added he also briefed the First Vice President on his recent visit to Switzerland which dealt with a number of files in the bilateral relations and during which agreement was reached on boosting the economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Ghandour added that he had extended an invitation to his Swiss counterpart to visit Sudan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said that he would pay a visit to Norway during the coming days to participate in Oslo Forum. He will also attend a forum on migration, which will be held in Italy.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Sudan enjoys distinguished and balanced foreign relations.