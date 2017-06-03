In an Event Graced by Ministers, Sudan Press Launches Ramadan Iftar Camp

Khartoum -- In keeping with its practice and tradition, Sudanese journalists launched their Ramadan Collective Iftar and Evenings at Regency Hotel in Khartoum. This year's

iftar was aimed at providing the opportunity for the members of the mass media family in Sudan to get to know one another,

The event was graced by the Minister of Investment Mubarak Al-Fadil , and Hatim Al-Sir, the Minister of Trade.

Al-Fadil in his speech to the journalist reiterated the importance for Sudan normalizes relations with the US and the West in aid of economic development in the country.

It is a common practice to see Sudanese civil servants as well as those working in the private sector coming together to break their fast carry on with various activities after breaking their fast annually.

Prominent attendees in the Journalists Ramadan Camp included the state minister for telecommunications Ibrahim Al-Merghani, who described Sudanese journalists, especially young journalist as the head of the pack in the region.