Hassabo Chairs Meeting for Sudan Participation in Summit for Solidarity with Refugees

Khartoum - (SUNA) Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, chaired Wednesday at the Republican Palace a meeting on the arrangements for

Sudan participation in the Summit for Solidarity with Refugees, scheduled in Kampala, Uganda, during June 22 - 23.

In a press statement, the Commissioner for Refugees, Hamad Al-Gizouli, said that the meeting has discussed dimensions of the issue of refugees in Sudan toward exposing this issue clearly and in a scientific way before the coming international summit in Kampala which will be attended by several international donors.

He referred to the weak response of the international community to the issue of refugees in Sudan, especially the refugees of South Sudan State which did not exceed 20%.