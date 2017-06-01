 

Ministry of Finance Directs Taxation Chamber to Apply Inclusiveness

Khartoum - The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, General Mohamed Osman Suleiman El Rikabi has directed taxation chamber to include dealers and those dealing in

gold trade, currency, lands and cars under tax umbrella to realize tax inclusiveness.
He affirmed that those evading taxes are tax loss for the state and they control huge wealth and  entering them in the tax umbrella represents a big challenge for realizing equity and increasing revenues,
The Minister has demanded at his debate meeting us with tax senior officials effecting more control , monitoring and follow up in the upcoming phase  as well as developing performance and tax work highlighting the challenges facing the country of spending on people livelihood.

